Advertisement

LSUA hosting National Guard vaccination days

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a person was...
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a person was injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to us by LSUA:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Louisiana State University at Alexandria will host a Louisiana National Guard COVID-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday, October 19 and Wednesday, October 20. The Guard will provide both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mulder Hall on LSUA’s campus. You do not have to be affiliated with LSUA to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.

The Guardsmen will return on November 27 to administer the second dose.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will provide a $100 gift card to anyone receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as part of their “Shots for 100″ incentive program.

The LDH states, “Our best pathway out of the pandemic is a one-two punch of masking and getting the vaccine. Join the more than 200 million Americans who have already rolled up their sleeves and gotten vaccinated. It’s free. It’s convenient. It’s safe and effective. The highly transmissible Delta variant continues to circulate throughout the state. We need many more residents to get their shots so we can all stay safe and help prevent the next surge.”

Copyright 2021 LSUA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shadiamond Pearl Thompson
Lecompte woman arrested following infant’s death
Jessica Marie Phillips
APD makes arrest in Lacassine Drive fatal shooting
A picture of Robert Delaune from 2019.
APD seeks help locating missing homeless man
Jacob Brown
Former state trooper Jacob Brown arraigned on civil rights violation
The Rapides Parish Fairgrounds being set up on Tuesday, October 13, 2021.
The Rapides Parish Fair is here!

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
If both boosters get yes votes, the FDA will still need to formally approve the emergency use...
FDA considers Moderna, J&J boosters for COVID-19 vaccine
A ribbon-cutting for the expanded CHRISTUS Cabrini Pediatric Therapy Center in Alexandria, La....
CHRISTUS Cabrini Pediatric Therapy Center expands in Alexandria
In the wake of her loss, his wife is reminding everyone to stay on guard during the pandemic,...
Wife urges everyone 'to not let down your guard' after fully vaccinated husband dies of COVID