Pineville man charged with murder of wife whose death was ruled a suicide in 2014

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been charged with the June 2014 murder of his wife, seven years after the death was initially ruled a suicide.

On Oct. 13, 2021, 37-year-old Dustin Parra was indicted by an Avoyelles Parish grand jury on a second-degree murder and obstruction of justice charge. According to the true bill, Parra “did intentionally discharge a firearm at or near Megan Ducote Parra with the intent to kill or commit great bodily harm.”

The obstruction of justice charge stems from the initial determination on June 28, 2014, that Megan Ducote Parra died of suicide in Cottonport. Former Avoyelles Parish Coroner Dr. L.J. Mayeux confirmed to KALB that the death was initially ruled a suicide. The true bill states Dustin Parra obstructed justice by “tampering with evidence with the specific intent of distorting the results of any criminal investigation.”

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charlie Riddle told KALB that they were in the process of getting an arrest warrant for Parra and that an arrest could come in the next few days.

Parra is being represented by George Higgins. KALB reached out to Higgins for comment, but we have not heard back yet.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.