REPORT: LSU DE Ali Gaye out for season after surgery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another blow was dealt to the LSU Tigers as defensive end Ali Gaye will need season-ending surgery to repair an injury that he suffered during the Kentucky game, according to The Athletics’ Brody Miller.

News: #LSU defensive end Ali Gaye will need surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic.



LSU may be without its four top prospects for the rest of the season, will play Florida without 5 defensive starters.



Story: https://t.co/uRiE6N9zcI — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) October 14, 2021

Gaye had 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks so far this season through six games. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron stated that All-American cornerback Eli Ricks and Kayshon Boutte are already out for the season.

The Tigers are already without All-American Derek Stingley Jr. and it is unclear if he will return this season. Defensive end Andre Anthony is already out for the season after an injury he suffered against Central Michigan.

LSU is expected to get back defensive tackle Glen Logan who has yet to play this season.

