University Academy’s Chelette signs with Champion Christian College

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It was a special day at University Academy as senior Steele Chelette signed to play baseball at Champion Christian College in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Chelette is the school’s first athlete to sign with a college since the merger of Country Day and University Academy last year.

He said it was a special moment to be able to spend in front of family, friends and coaches.

“I’m extremely excited about this opportunity to be able to take my play to the next level,” said Chelette. “I want to give a big thanks to Coach Don for giving me this opportunity, and thanks to Country Day for allowing me to transfer in and get a better feel for where I belong. I would also like to thank God, my parents and my family for being able to be there for me.”

Chelette will play catcher for Champion Christian College.

