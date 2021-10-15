APD hosting public safety meeting for Garden District residents on Oct. 19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is hosting a public safety meeting Tuesday, October 19 for residents of the Garden District.

The city administration said the meeting will be hosted by Chief Ronney Howard and his staff. The idea is to create an open dialog between residents and officers and address concerns they have about crime within their neighborhood. The city said they plan on offering similar meetings around the city, and the administration is stressing that it’s not a political meeting.

It happens to fall on the same night and time as the city council meeting. That means Councilwoman Catherine Davidson, who represents the Garden District, will be at the council meeting and we’re told Mayor Jeff Hall isn’t scheduled to speak either. We are told public officials are still allowed to attend.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex at the police station on 1000 Bolton Avenue.

