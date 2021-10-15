Advertisement

Authorities investigating shooting at Southern University

BRPD along with SUPD are investigating after reports of a shooting on campus early Friday, Oct....
BRPD along with SUPD are investigating after reports of a shooting on campus early Friday, Oct. 15.(Brandon Shackelford)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating after a reported shooting on Southern University’s campus early Friday morning, according to a spokesman with the university.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and the Southern University Police Department are investigating after two individuals, who were not students, were shot in a residential area on campus.

The incident happened between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., according to officials.

Just before 3:30 a.m., students were notified via the university’s Jags Safe app to remain in their rooms until clearance was given.

Students were notified via the Jags Safe app about a reported shooting on campus early Friday...
Students were notified via the Jags Safe app about a reported shooting on campus early Friday morning.(Southern University)

BRPD and SUPD are actively investigating.

The two individuals were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Around 5:15 a.m., students, faculty and staff were alerted via the Jag Safe app that the scene had been cleared.

At around 5:15 a.m., students, faculty and staff were notified via the Jags Safe app that the...
At around 5:15 a.m., students, faculty and staff were notified via the Jags Safe app that the scene had been cleared.(Southern University)

There is no active shooter or threat to the campus community at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville, La.
Pineville man charged with murder of wife whose death was ruled a suicide in 2014
Shadiamond Pearl Thompson
Lecompte woman arrested following infant’s death
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a bald eagle soars in the air.
$2,500 reward offered for info on Bald Eagle shooting in Rapides Parish
An Alexandria Police Department vehicle in Alexandria, La.
APD investigating a shooting on Louisiana Ave.
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

LDWF
LDWF to stock adult catfish later this month for a Halloween treat
Sweet Celebrations Birthday Winner, Baylee
SWEET CELEBRATIONS BIRTHDAY WINNER 10/15/21
10/15/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
10/15/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Jessica Butler – Golden Apple Winner