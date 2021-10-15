Advertisement

DeRidder and Leesville game still on for Friday night; no threats found

DeRidder Dragons and Leesville Wampus Cats
DeRidder Dragons and Leesville Wampus Cats
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - According to a Facebook post, The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office and The DeRidder Police Department, issued a statement, saying that the Friday night football game between DeRidder and Leesville will be played as scheduled.

Authorities said that there have been rumors circulating about a possible threat involving the rivalry game between the Dragons and the Wampus Cats.

However, BPSO, DeRidder PD, VPSO and Leesville PD have been actively investigating. They announced that all rumors of harm have been dispelled.

Beauregard and Vernon officials said there is a zero tolerance policy for any attempt at issues surrounding the game.

You can read the full post below:

Sheriff Herford and Chief Richard's statement on the upcoming football game.
Sheriff Herford and Chief Richard's statement on the upcoming football game.(BPSO)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville, La.
Pineville man charged with murder of wife whose death was ruled a suicide in 2014
Shadiamond Pearl Thompson
Lecompte woman arrested following infant’s death
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a bald eagle soars in the air.
$2,500 reward offered for info on Bald Eagle shooting in Rapides Parish
An Alexandria Police Department vehicle in Alexandria, La.
APD investigating a shooting on Louisiana Ave.
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

“A real-life superhero”: Mangham, Louisiana officer honored during D.C’s Police Week
“A real-life superhero”: Mangham, Louisiana officer honored during D.C’s Police Week
“A real-life superhero”: Mangham, Louisiana officer honored during D.C’s Police Week
“A real-life superhero”: Mangham, Louisiana officer honored during D.C’s Police Week
Louisiana widow says Police Week in D.C. offers “community” for the grief
Louisiana widow says Police Week in D.C. offers “community” for the grief
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations