DeRidder and Leesville game still on for Friday night; no threats found

According to a Facebook post, The Beauregard Sheriff's Office and The DeRidder Police Department, issued a statement, saying that the Friday night football game between DeRidder and Leesville will be played as scheduled.

Authorities said that there have been rumors circulating about a possible threat involving the rivalry game between the Dragons and the Wampus Cats.

However, BPSO, DeRidder PD, VPSO and Leesville PD have been actively investigating. They announced that all rumors of harm have been dispelled.

Beauregard and Vernon officials said there is a zero tolerance policy for any attempt at issues surrounding the game.

