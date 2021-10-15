LDWF to stock adult catfish later this month for a Halloween treat

The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries:

It’s fall again and with that comes great weather for fishing and stocking channel catfish. As part of the Get Out and Fish! community fishing program, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries will stock all seventeen community fishing sites with adult sized channel catfish for Halloween weekend. So grab your fishing gear and bring your friends and family to any of our GOF! locations for some frightfully good fishing!

Due to the hardships encountered in and around the Houma area, LDWF will be offering rod and reels for participants to borrow at the Bayou Country Sports Complex site on Saturday, October 30th from 8:00AM to 12:00PM. LDWF staff and volunteers will be onsite at Bayou Country Sports Complex to assist with fishing and to offer tips on catching catfish. It’s bound to be a morning full of tricks and treats!

Keep up with LDWF’s Get Out and Fish! Program and stocking schedule, by following us on Facebook and Instagram @ldwfgetoutandfish. You can also check out the interactive map to find a stocked GOF! site near you: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/get-out-and-fish-locations.

Please remember, all anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits. By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management.

The Get Out and Fish! Program seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing. The program intends to recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing and promote outdoor activities for future generations. For more information visit www.wlf.la.gov/gof or email us at GOF@wlf.la.gov.

The LDWF Get Out & Fish is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF). The Foundation was formed to help expand and support LDWF education and research programs with additional resources developed through its own facilities. Encouraging support for LDWF programs is the major focus of the Foundation, accomplished by connecting people and businesses with Louisiana’s natural resources. For more information, visit www.lawff.org.

