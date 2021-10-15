LSP names suspect in fatal Grambling shooting; warrant issued

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police have issued a warrant in connection to a fatal shooting at Grambling State University.

Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll, 18, of Delhi faces a charge of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm/weapon on school property.

The shooting took place on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The shooting left 19-year-old Damarius Murphy of Rayville dead and a 16-year-old injured.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carroll is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop F at (318) 345-0000 or local law enforcement.

