Many vs Avoyelles: Week 7 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

MANY, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the Week 7 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week will feature a district matchup between the Many Tigers and the Avoyelles Mustangs.

Many is looking to bounce back after a loss last week, currently having a 5-1 record on the season. On the other hand, Avoyelles wants to stay undefeated in the year, 6-0.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.