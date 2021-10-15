Many vs Avoyelles: Week 7 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the Week 7 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week will feature a district matchup between the Many Tigers and the Avoyelles Mustangs.
Many is looking to bounce back after a loss last week, currently having a 5-1 record on the season. On the other hand, Avoyelles wants to stay undefeated in the year, 6-0.
