Michele Godard to retire after 28 years at KALB

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Michele Godard, General Manager at KALB-TV in Alexandria, has announced she will retire from the station at the end of 2021.

Godard has been with KALB for 28 years, 14 of which she served as General Manager. She made the announcement Friday morning, citing personal reasons for her retirement.

Herbert Bruce, who has served as KALB’s General Sales Manager for seven years, and has been with the station for 19 years total, will be taking over as General Manager.

Godard agreed to stay until the end of the year as a consultant as Bruce transitions into his new role.

