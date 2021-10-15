Advertisement

Michele Godard to retire after 28 years at KALB

Michele Godard
Michele Godard(Michele Godard's Facebook Page)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Michele Godard, General Manager at KALB-TV in Alexandria, has announced she will retire from the station at the end of 2021.

Godard has been with KALB for 28 years, 14 of which she served as General Manager. She made the announcement Friday morning, citing personal reasons for her retirement.

Herbert Bruce, who has served as KALB’s General Sales Manager for seven years, and has been with the station for 19 years total, will be taking over as General Manager.

Godard agreed to stay until the end of the year as a consultant as Bruce transitions into his new role.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville, La.
Pineville man charged with murder of wife whose death was ruled a suicide in 2014
Shadiamond Pearl Thompson
Lecompte woman arrested following infant’s death
An Alexandria Police Department vehicle in Alexandria, La.
APD investigating a shooting on Louisiana Ave.
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a bald eagle soars in the air.
$2,500 reward offered for info on Bald Eagle shooting in Rapides Parish
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

“A real-life superhero”: Mangham, Louisiana officer honored during D.C’s Police Week
“A real-life superhero”: Mangham, Louisiana officer honored during D.C’s Police Week
“A real-life superhero”: Mangham, Louisiana officer honored during D.C’s Police Week
“A real-life superhero”: Mangham, Louisiana officer honored during D.C’s Police Week
DeRidder Dragons and Leesville Wampus Cats
DeRidder and Leesville game still on for Friday night; no threats found
Louisiana widow says Police Week in D.C. offers “community” for the grief
Louisiana widow says Police Week in D.C. offers “community” for the grief