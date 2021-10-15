Advertisement

Overdose deaths rose 56% during pandemic in Louisiana, CDC reports

By Mykal Vincent and Olivia Vidal
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana drug overdose deaths surpassed a record-high 2,100 in the 12 months leading to March 2021, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Overdose mortality increased statewide by over 56% from March 2020.

During the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, overdose deaths soared in Louisiana, according to new figured released by the CDC.(CDC)

Across the country, drug overdose deaths are up 30% from March 2020, with over 96,000 deaths reported during the pandemic. Vermont had the largest increase in overdose deaths of any state. Reported overdose deaths rose more than 85% in that time period.

Overdose deaths rose 56% from March 2020 in Louisiana, higher than the national average of 30%, according to the CDC.(CDC)

“These tragic statistics really speak to the despair many Americans are feeling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Trent Hall, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center addiction medicine specialist.

Three states saw their number of overdose deaths decline: New Hampshire, New Jersey, and South Dakota. South Dakota’s reported overdose deaths declined by more than 16%, the highest of any state.

The CDC said opioids accounted for the highest number of overdose deaths followed by synthetic opioids, excluding methadone.

