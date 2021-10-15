Tioga’s Sellers leads younger teammates by example

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - Some people scream or yell to get their point across, while others just do because their actions draw attention. Tioga High School Quarterback Gabe Sellers is a guy that just wants to win.

“Well, I think what we saw last Friday is what we know was in there all along,” said Tioga Head Coach Kevin Cook.

What they knew was that Sellers was special. The kid put up remarkable numbers, which made him feel pretty good about himself.

“It was pretty good after the game, just going out there and knowing I just scored five touchdowns,” Gabe Sellers said. “It was crazy for my linemen to make the right blocks and for me to make a couple of moves and get in the end zone.”

Swag and confidence should never be mistaken. Sellers just knew last Friday night was his night to shine.

“I knew we were going to be good. I believed in our offense. The whole way that we were just able to keep on going and hit them in the mouth every play,” Sellers said.

The loudest voice in the room catches the ears of a lot of people. However, the guy who is quiet catches the eyes of many who are just ready to follow.

Cook described Sellers as a quiet guy.

“He really doesn’t say a whole lot,” Cook said. “He doesn’t say a lot in the meetings. He doesn’t say a lot in the film. He’s really not one of the loud voices in the locker room. I will tell you where he makes the most noise is in the weight room. He doesn’t lead vocally in there, but he leads by example. I don’t think he has ever missed a weight lifting workout, not in the offseason. He is one of the leaders in the weight room from a strength standpoint.”

Sellers knows his silence isn’t a threat. It’s simply just him, and he knows when to be vocal, but doesn’t necessarily need to talk all the time to get his point across.

“I was always told actions speak louder than words,” Sellers said. “So, if I do the right actions, people will follow. I mean sometimes you need words too, but they see my actions. They can follow by that.”

Sellers rushed for 246 yards and five touchdowns, but most importantly got the win. Therefore, he is our ACA Athlete of the Week.

