2021 5th Quarter Week 7 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan and Elijah breakdown the seventh week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!
5A Scores
|Pineville
|7
|ASH
|42
|Natchitoches Central
|20
|Captain Shreve
|31
4A Scores
|Bolton
|7
|Tioga
|46
|DeRidder
|41
|Leesville
|49
|Breaux Bridge
|66
|Peabody
|32
3A Scores
|Buckeye
|L
|Marksville
|W
|Grant
|0
|Jena
|31
2A Scores
|Bunkie
|14
|Red River
|35
|Menard
|6
|Winnfield
|11
|Kinder
|15
|Oakdale
|29
|Avoyelles
|30
|Many
|34
|Vinton
|19
|Rosepine
|47
|Pickering
|8
|DeQuincy
|35
1A Scores
|St. Mary’s
|41
|Block
|6
|Northwood-Lena
|38
|Montgomery
|14
|Logansport
|44
|LaSalle
|7
Post Game Show
