2021 5th Quarter Week 7 Highlights

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(KALB) - Dylan and Elijah breakdown the seventh week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

Pineville7ASH42
Natchitoches Central20Captain Shreve31

4A Scores

Bolton7Tioga46
DeRidder41Leesville49
Breaux Bridge66Peabody32

3A Scores

BuckeyeLMarksvilleW
Grant0Jena31

2A Scores

Bunkie14Red River35
Menard6Winnfield11
Kinder15Oakdale29
Avoyelles30Many34
Vinton19Rosepine47
Pickering8DeQuincy35

1A Scores

St. Mary’s41Block6
Northwood-Lena38Montgomery14
Logansport44LaSalle7

Post Game Show

