2021 5th Quarter Week 7 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan and Elijah breakdown the seventh week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

Pineville 7 ASH 42 Natchitoches Central 20 Captain Shreve 31

4A Scores

Bolton 7 Tioga 46 DeRidder 41 Leesville 49 Breaux Bridge 66 Peabody 32

3A Scores

Buckeye L Marksville W Grant 0 Jena 31

2A Scores

Bunkie 14 Red River 35 Menard 6 Winnfield 11 Kinder 15 Oakdale 29 Avoyelles 30 Many 34 Vinton 19 Rosepine 47 Pickering 8 DeQuincy 35

1A Scores

St. Mary’s 41 Block 6 Northwood-Lena 38 Montgomery 14 Logansport 44 LaSalle 7

Post Game Show

