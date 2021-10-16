Edward’s two first half goals lead LSUA to inaugural Crossroads Collegiate Cup victory

PINEVILLE, La. (LSUA) - O’Neal Edward’s two first half goals led the LSUA men’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Red River Athletic Conference newcomer Louisiana College on Friday evening at Wildcat Field to win the inaugural Crossroads Collegiate Cup.

The Generals (5-4-2 overall, 3-1-2 RRAC) have won three in a row and are now tied for fourth in the conference with Paul Quinn and Huston-Tillotson, but UHT has played more games than both LSUA and PQ.

LSUA dominated possession for much of the game, especially early on. It did not amount to anything until the combination of Edward and Danny Stevens changed that.

Stevens dribbled the ball on the far right side of the field in the 22nd minute and sent a terrific cross into Edward, who headed the ball in for the lead score, one the Generals never relinquished.

It was Edward’s first goal of the season and Stevens had his fourth helper of the campaign, as he leads the team in both assists and points (8). His four assists are already tied for eighth in program history.

Just four minutes later, Edward was at it again. He took the ball deep in enemy territory and showed off his blazing speed by turning the play into a breakaway and he sent it to the back of the net for his second goal of both the game and the season. LC goalkeeper Martin Hernandez had no chance of stopping the shot.

“Our first half was fantastic,” LSUA Men’s Soccer Coach Michael Poropat said. “I am so happy or O’Neal. Striker is a new position for him and he was brilliant today.

“As the match went on, we began to lose focus & that hurt us. I give full credit to LC and its coaching staff for the adjustments that they made at halftime. Fortunately, we got the result and came out of the day healthy.”

LC (2-5, 7-6) tried its best to make a comeback in the second half, peppering LSUA goalkeeper Valeriu Tarlev to the tune of 11 shots, but Tarlev was equal to the task, stopping five shots. Despite losing the first half shot battle, LC came back in a desperate attempt to make a comeback.

Edward had a chance at another point in the 68th minute when he sent a terrific pass on a lead feed down the middle of the field to Austin Maduibuike, but his left-footed shot was saved by Hernandez.

The rest of the half was the Generals playing defense and while LC had a few opportunities, the Generals defense, led by Tarlev, kept the hosts off the scoreboard.

Alvaro Tudanca led the Wildcats with three shots, with two of them on goal.

LC is in a battle for the last postseason spot, currently ranking eighth in the conference with eight teams making the field.

LSUA heads on the road for its final two road games of the season next weekend, taking on Southwest on Thursday and Paul Quinn on Oct. 23. The Generals finish the regular season with two consecutive home games against Texas College on Oct. 28 and Jarvis Christian on Oct. 30.

