Fall Art Walk returns to downtown Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The annual Fall Art Walk returned to downtown Alexandria after a two-year break.

It’s presented by the Arts Council of Central Louisiana and features local and regional art vendors along with musicians, food vendors, performances, and more. This year’s event featured around 40 vendors.

The Fall Art Walk is also a way to showcase and celebrate art and culture in the downtown Alexandria area. Community Development Coordinator for the Arts Council, Kate Febuary, says it’s a great experience to have multiple arts organizations come together for the event.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.