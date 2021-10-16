Advertisement

Fall Art Walk returns to downtown Alexandria

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The annual Fall Art Walk returned to downtown Alexandria after a two-year break.

It’s presented by the Arts Council of Central Louisiana and features local and regional art vendors along with musicians, food vendors, performances, and more. This year’s event featured around 40 vendors.

The Fall Art Walk is also a way to showcase and celebrate art and culture in the downtown Alexandria area. Community Development Coordinator for the Arts Council, Kate Febuary, says it’s a great experience to have multiple arts organizations come together for the event.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville, La.
Pineville man charged with murder of wife whose death was ruled a suicide in 2014
Brenton Miller
Traffic stop by Creola PD leads to arrest of Jena man wanted for homicide
An Alexandria Police Department vehicle in Alexandria, La.
APD investigating a shooting on Louisiana Ave.
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a bald eagle soars in the air.
$2,500 reward offered for info on Bald Eagle shooting in Rapides Parish
LDWF
LDWF to stock adult catfish later this month for a Halloween treat

Latest News

Members of the community gathered at the Rapides Parish courthouse, the starting line of the...
Walk for Justice: raising awareness for domestic violence survivors
Brenton Miller
Traffic stop by Creola PD leads to arrest of Jena man wanted for homicide
APD hosting public safety meeting for Garden District residents on Oct. 19
FILE - This photo shows a bottle of aspirin.
Changes to recommendations for aspirin as primary prevention from heart disease