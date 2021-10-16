Advertisement

Traffic stop by Creola PD leads to arrest of Jena man wanted for homicide

Brenton Miller
Brenton Miller(Creola Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A Friday night traffic stop by the Creola Police Department led to an arrest in a homicide that occurred earlier in the day.

According to Creola Police, at 9:20 p.m. an officer observed a car speeding, going 88 miles per hour, while heading south on Highway 167. The officer was able to pull the car over on Highway 167 near Highway 3235 before discovering that the driver was wanted by the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Department in connection to a homicide that occurred earlier in the day.

32-year-old Brenton Miller, of Jena, was taken into custody without incident. Deputies from both the Grant and Rapides Sheriff’s Offices assisted Creola Police with the felony arrest.

The car and evidence were secured until LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Detectives could arrive to take the evidence, which included a firearm.

Miller was later taken and booked into the Grant Parish Detention Center for the NCIC Homicide Warrant, pending his extradition to LaSalle Parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville, La.
Pineville man charged with murder of wife whose death was ruled a suicide in 2014
An Alexandria Police Department vehicle in Alexandria, La.
APD investigating a shooting on Louisiana Ave.
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a bald eagle soars in the air.
$2,500 reward offered for info on Bald Eagle shooting in Rapides Parish
LDWF
LDWF to stock adult catfish later this month for a Halloween treat
Shadiamond Pearl Thompson
Lecompte woman arrested following infant’s death

Latest News

APD hosting public safety meeting for Garden District residents on Oct. 19
FILE - This photo shows a bottle of aspirin.
Changes to recommendations for aspirin as primary prevention from heart disease
FILE - This photo shows a bottle of aspirin in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Changes to recommendations for aspirin as primary prevention from heart disease
The Alexandria Police Department at 1000 Bolton Ave, Alexandria, LA 71301.
APD hosting public safety meeting for Garden District residents on Oct. 19