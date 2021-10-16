Traffic stop by Creola PD leads to arrest of Jena man wanted for homicide

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A Friday night traffic stop by the Creola Police Department led to an arrest in a homicide that occurred earlier in the day.

According to Creola Police, at 9:20 p.m. an officer observed a car speeding, going 88 miles per hour, while heading south on Highway 167. The officer was able to pull the car over on Highway 167 near Highway 3235 before discovering that the driver was wanted by the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Department in connection to a homicide that occurred earlier in the day.

32-year-old Brenton Miller, of Jena, was taken into custody without incident. Deputies from both the Grant and Rapides Sheriff’s Offices assisted Creola Police with the felony arrest.

The car and evidence were secured until LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Detectives could arrive to take the evidence, which included a firearm.

Miller was later taken and booked into the Grant Parish Detention Center for the NCIC Homicide Warrant, pending his extradition to LaSalle Parish.

