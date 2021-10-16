Walk for Justice: raising awareness for domestic violence survivors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Members of the community gathered at the Rapides Parish courthouse, the starting line of the Family Justice Center’s Walk for Justice.

The walk aims to bring awareness to the victims of domestic violence. Carlie Long, the executive director at the Family Justice Center of Central Louisiana explained the impact raising awareness has.

“Awareness is so important. So many of these victims don’t want to talk about it, don’t want to come out about what’s happening in their relationships, in their homes, and so we want to bring awareness to domestic violence and sexual assault and just let them know that you have an agency that is here to support you and be with you along the way and help guide you through the process,” said Long.

The finish line for the walk was at the Family Justice Center in Pineville, where a balloon release for those who had died as a result of domestic violence took place. Detective Natalie Brown with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigates domestic violence cases cooperatively with the Family Justice Center. She gave some advice for victims who are currently in abusive relationships and are looking for help.

“Just know that there are people out there and you’re not alone. you just have to make that first step, yo can do it, you’re more independent than what you feel, were here for you,” said Brown.

The Family Justice Center plans on hosting the walk annually and said anyone who may be looking for help with domestic violence or an abusive relationship should contact them to get the help they need.

“We have a website and it gives you all of the contact information, and just make that one phone call and we will take it from there, that’s all you have to do,” said Long.

To contact the Family Justice Center of Central Louisiana, CLICK HERE.

