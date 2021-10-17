Advertisement

Former Jena standout Jenkins has career day in Tigers win

LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) celebrates after pulling in a long reception in the first...
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) celebrates after pulling in a long reception in the first half of the Tigers' home opener against Mississippi State during the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.(Source: The Advocate)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Jaray Jenkins had easily the best performance of his LSU career so far in the Tigers 49-42 win over 20th ranked Florida on Saturday.

The former Jena Giants standout had four catches for 50 yards and three touchdowns including the go ahead score on 4th down with less than four minutes to go in the game.

Jenkins was one of the guys Coach Ed Orgeron was looking for to step up in the absence of Kayshon Boutte who is out with an injury.

Quarterback Max Johnson had high praise for his receiver’s performance.

“Jaray has done a great job of preparing, and he’s gotten better every single week,” said Johnson. “We had a little talk before the game, and he was saying let me get one in the endzone this week. He did a great job of getting open.”

In 2021, Jenkins has 14 catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

