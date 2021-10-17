NSU struggles on offense against in 35-17 loss to McNeese State

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons fell short against the McNeese State Cowboys 35-17 on their home turf.

Coach Brad Laird and the Demons got off to a good start on their first drive, then the offense couldn’t move the ball much they finished with 21 passing yards in the first half.

Kaleb Fletcher did not start in the second half of the game, Zachary Clement came in to game trying to overcome a 21-3 deficit which ultimately fell short.

Clement finished the game going 8-15 passing with 147 yards passing and two rushing touchdowns.

Although Coach Laird made the change under center, he blamed himself for the lack of preparation of the team.

“Point the finger to that one person and that’s me,” says Coach Laird. “I didn’t have this football team ready to play for 60 minutes. and that’s disappointing. They got on a little stretch there in the second quarter, to get up twenty-one to three and we weren’t able to rebound from that.”

The Demons will look to rebound during homecoming next Saturday against another conference rival when the Southeastern Lions come into town. Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m.

