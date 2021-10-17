Wildcats hold off Wayland Baptist for second straight win

PLAINVIEW, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College football team came out of its bye week and scored almost immediately, then had to survive a last-second comeback attempt by Wayland Baptist as the Wildcats outlasted the Pioneers in a back-and-forth affair 27-24 Saturday afternoon at Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium, marking the first winning streak for LC since the 2018 season.

Micah Dunn got the game started off in style as he took in the opening kickoff, got to the right sideline and raced past all the home team players to return it back 91 yards for the touchdown to get the Wildcats on the board just 15 seconds into the contest. Wayland would miss a field goal in the first quarter, but tack on one later and LC took a 7-3 lead into the second quarter.

Early in the second quarter, with LC having started near midfield following a Pioneer punt, James Powell, Jr. unleashed a long pass down the left sideline and placed it perfectly in the front corner of the end zone for Micah Dunn, who brought it in for a 40-yard touchdown catch and a 14-3 Wildcats lead. But Wayland Baptist fought back, answering with a one-yard touchdown rush on the ensuing possession to get back within 14-10. The Pioneers then took their first lead of the game on an eight-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-14 Wayland with four minutes left before halftime. With the half running out, a Jon’Tayvion McGhee interception set the Wildcats up near midfield, but with only two seconds remaining. Micah Dunn was able to get behind the Pioneer defense on the Hail Mary attempt, causing an intentional pass interference penalty that gave LC a chance for a field goal just before halftime. Hunter Martensson converted the 35-yard attempt with no time left on the clock to tie the game at 17-17 as the teams headed for the locker rooms.

The Wildcats got out of some early trouble in the third quarter. LC turned the ball over at their own 20 yard line, setting the Pioneers up in the red zone. But the Wildcat defense, and specifically McGhee, didn’t let WBU take advantage as McGhee picked off the Pioneers again on the very next play to get the Wildcats the ball back. LC took that turnover and marched 78 yards over 15 plays and took 8:22 off the clock, setting up another Hunter Martensson field goal. Martensson connected from 29 yards out to put LC back out in front 20-17.

But that lead didn’t last long as Wayland Baptist returned the ensuing kickoff back to the Wildcat five. It took just three plays for the Pioneers to turn that good field position into points as a three-yard touchdown pass put Wayland back in front 24-20.

After Wayland kicked the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, LC quickly moved to near midfield, then Powell found Micah Dunn again, this time for a 47-yard pass and catch to get down to the Pioneer ten. Two plays later, Markaylin Milburn burst through the line and into the end zone to put LC back in front 27-24 with just 36 seconds left before the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter saw the Wildcats trying to nurse their three-point lead while WBU tried to get back on top. With just over a minute left and facing third and one, it looked like the Wildcats were in prime position to close out the game. But a bad snap was recovered by Wayland Baptist, giving the Pioneers a chance. The Pioneers quickly moved into the red zone and set up for a potential game-tying field goal with just four seconds left. But it was not to be for the Pioneers as the attempt flew wide left of the upright and the Wildcats celebrated their first win streak in three years.

James Powell, Jr. had an efficient day under center, going 11-of-16 for 179 yards and a touchdown. His favorite target was Micah Dunn, who had four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, with two of his catches going for 40-plus yards.

Devin Briscoe was the leading rusher, getting 21 rushes for 83 yards. Markaylin Milburn rushed the ball 14 times for 45 yards and a score.

Jon’Tayvion McGhee returned the two interceptions back for a total of 32 yards. D’Mario Weathersby led the defense with 11 tackles. Ernest Simon had ten tackles, including one for a loss.

Micah Dunn added 129 kick return yards and seven punt return yards to his total, giving him a total of 241 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns on the day.

The Wildcats (2-5, 2-3 SAC) will try to keep the momentum of the two-game win streak rolling on the road next week against Texas Wesleyan. Kickoff against the Rams (4-1, 4-1 SAC) is set for 2:00 P.M. at Farrington Field in Fort Worth, Texas.

