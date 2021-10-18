Advertisement

$205M is first deposit in Louisiana fund aimed at stability

(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana collected enough business taxes during the last budget year to deposit the first $205 million into a never-used trust fund created to curb the state’s boom-and-bust cycles of budgeting.

Voters in 2016 agreed to set up the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund to siphon off a portion of the state’s oil and gas revenue and corporate taxes when those collections are high.

Louisiana triggered the corporate tax collection provision in the budget year that ended June 30.

Once the fund reaches $5 billion, up to 10% can be spent on construction projects and roadwork. Lawmakers by a two-thirds vote also could use the money in an emergency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the week voting
Vote for your Week 7 Play of the Week
Brenton Miller
Traffic stop by Creola PD leads to arrest of Jena man wanted for homicide
Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
Alexandria Police Department
Scheduling conflicts over public safety meeting causing concern for Alexandria residents
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
VACCINE INFORMATION: Local pharmacies, how to register and distribution updates
This week, RPSB will highlight bus operators for National School Bus Safety Week.
RPSB highlights bus operators for National School Bus Safety Week
LDWF LA Wallet App
La. hunting and fishing licenses go digital with the LA Wallet app
LA Wallet hunting and fishing licenses
See how LA Wallet's hunting and fishing smartphone licenses work