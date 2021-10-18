Advertisement

Apple unveils new MacBooks, AirPods

What's old is new again. Apple announced a new line of MacBook Pro laptops that once again have...
What's old is new again. Apple announced a new line of MacBook Pro laptops that once again have physical function keys, HDMI and SD card connectors and a magnetic charger.(Source: Apple via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Holiday shopping season is getting close, and Apple is getting ahead of the game.

The tech giant introduced the world to its second batch of new products on Monday, October 18.

The virtual unveiling featured Apple’s AirPods 3 and two high-end MacBook Pro laptops powered by its next-generation silicon chip.

The laptops use Apple’s new in-house M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, promising 70% more speed and efficiency than its last M1 chip. They also feature longer-lasting batteries, an advanced front-facing camera and the return of the HDMI port and SD card slot.

The Pro comes in two sizes: 16 inches and, for the first time, a 14-inch model.

The 14-inch starts at just under $2,000 and the 16-inch starts at just under $2,500.

The entry-level AirPods 3 have spatial audio, better sound quality and are sweat and water-resistant for workouts. They are available for pre-order now for $179.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the week voting
Vote for your Week 7 Play of the Week
Brenton Miller
Traffic stop by Creola PD leads to arrest of Jena man wanted for homicide
Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
Alexandria Police Department
Scheduling conflicts over public safety meeting causing concern for Alexandria residents
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season

Latest News

Montgomery Coach Brian Williams
Brian Williams
Survey being sent out regarding 2022 election for Alexandria Mayor seat
Dustin Parra, a Pineville resident charged with the murder of his wife in 2014, being escorted...
Pineville man charged with the murder of his wife, turns himself in
Dustin Parra turns himself in