Apple unveils new MacBooks, AirPods

(CNN) - Holiday shopping season is getting close, and Apple is getting ahead of the game.

The tech giant introduced the world to its second batch of new products on Monday, October 18.

The virtual unveiling featured Apple’s AirPods 3 and two high-end MacBook Pro laptops powered by its next-generation silicon chip.

The laptops use Apple’s new in-house M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, promising 70% more speed and efficiency than its last M1 chip. They also feature longer-lasting batteries, an advanced front-facing camera and the return of the HDMI port and SD card slot.

The Pro comes in two sizes: 16 inches and, for the first time, a 14-inch model.

The 14-inch starts at just under $2,000 and the 16-inch starts at just under $2,500.

The entry-level AirPods 3 have spatial audio, better sound quality and are sweat and water-resistant for workouts. They are available for pre-order now for $179.

