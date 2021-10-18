Advertisement

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Gunfire rings out during GSU homecoming

A crowd scatters after gunfire rings out at GSU on Oct. 17, 2021.
A crowd scatters after gunfire rings out at GSU on Oct. 17, 2021.(Credit: Cordarryl Albert sent to KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A fight broke out and, seconds later, gunfire scattered a packed crowd attending homecoming at Grambling State University over the weekend.

The Oct. 17 shooting claimed one life and injured seven others, one in critical condition. A witness was recording when it happened. He caught the chaotic scene on video as the crowd reacted to the sound of gunfire ringing out.

