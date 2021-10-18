CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Gunfire rings out during GSU homecoming

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A fight broke out and, seconds later, gunfire scattered a packed crowd attending homecoming at Grambling State University over the weekend.

The Oct. 17 shooting claimed one life and injured seven others, one in critical condition. A witness was recording when it happened. He caught the chaotic scene on video as the crowd reacted to the sound of gunfire ringing out.

You can watch the video above.

Read the details of what happened here.

