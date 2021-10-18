Advertisement

Denis Villeneuve’s dreams of ‘Dune’ reach the big screen

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows director Denis Villeneuve, left, and actor...
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows director Denis Villeneuve, left, and actor Javier Bardem on the set of "Dune." (Chia Bella James/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)(Chia Bella James | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Long before Denis Villeneuve decided to become a director, he was dreaming about making a movie of “Dune.”

Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel about intergalactic power struggles, space worms and an all powerful spice had captivated the filmmaker since he was a teenager.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows director Denis Villeneuve, left, with actor...
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows director Denis Villeneuve, left, with actor Timothee Chalamet on the set of "Dune." (Chia Bella James/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)(Chia Bella James | AP)

Now, after almost four decades, he’s getting his chance with a $165 million production budget and a starry cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows executive producer Tanya Lapointe with...
This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows executive producer Tanya Lapointe with director Denis Villeneuve on the set of "Dune." (Chia Bella James/Warner Bros. via AP)(Chia Bella James | AP)

The film was done with the understanding that if were successful enough, there would be a second.

“Dune” opens in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday.

