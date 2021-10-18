Denis Villeneuve’s dreams of ‘Dune’ reach the big screen

(AP) - Long before Denis Villeneuve decided to become a director, he was dreaming about making a movie of “Dune.”

Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel about intergalactic power struggles, space worms and an all powerful spice had captivated the filmmaker since he was a teenager.

Now, after almost four decades, he’s getting his chance with a $165 million production budget and a starry cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

The film was done with the understanding that if were successful enough, there would be a second.

“Dune” opens in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday.

