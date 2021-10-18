Advertisement

Pineville man charged with the murder of his wife, turns himself in

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Dustin Parra, a Pineville resident charged with the murder of his wife in 2014, turned himself in on Monday.

On Oct. 13, the 37-year-old was indicted by an Avoyelles Parish grand jury on second-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges.

Prosecutors allege that Parra “intentionally” discharged a firearm at or near his wife, Megan Ducote Parra, “with the intent to kill her or create great bodily harm.” He is also charged with obstruction of justice. That charge stems from the initial determination on June 28, 2014, that Megan Ducote Parra died of suicide.

An Avoyelles Parish judge signed his arrest warrant and just after 2 p.m. Monday, Parra turned himself in at the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

Parra’s bond was set at $300,000.

