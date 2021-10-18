Advertisement

Raising Cane’s Coach O billboard comes down 24 hours after announcement

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton...
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Almost 24 hours exactly after LSU football announced Head Coach Ed Orgeron would not return for the 2022 season, video captured a Raising Cane’s billboard with Orgeron’s face on it being taken down in Baton Rouge.

The video was tweeted by twitter user Byrd (@sublimebyrd) just after 12:30 p.m. on Mon., Oct. 18. Reports of Orgeron’s departure from the program came out around noon on Sunday, one day after the Tigers’ upset win over Florida at home.

Cane’s owner Todd Graves replied with a series of tweets saying the contracts for the billboards ended at the end of September.

“We’ve enjoyed having Coach O as the leader of our hometown team and a spokesperson for Cane’s,” he tweeted. “This was unrelated to yesterday’s announcement.”

Circumstances surrounding the departure are still unclear.

LSU will pay Orgeron his full buyout, $16.8 million, over the next four years.

Coach O said he does not plan to coach next year.

