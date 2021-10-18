Advertisement

RPSB highlights bus operators for National School Bus Safety Week

This week, RPSB will highlight bus operators for National School Bus Safety Week.
This week, RPSB will highlight bus operators for National School Bus Safety Week.(RPSB)
By Brendan Walls
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is bringing awareness to transportation safety this week in honor of National School Bus Safety Week. One of the many priorities the Rapides Parish School District has is to ensure safety for many of its students. Each day, RPSB plans to highlight one of many bus operators on the importance of child safety in buses.

Mon. 18, 2021:

Tim Gipe
Tim Gipe(RPSB)

Our first bus operator is Tim Gipe.

“I have been driving as a contract bus operator for 24 years,” Gipe said. “I was a sub bus operator for five years. I started driving for Poland Junior High, Phoenix and I had Parochial Route and now, I am back at Poland Junior High School where I hope to retire from. Also, I am a 1976 graduate of Poland Junior High School. My safety comes from growing up on a farm and I run it now. There are all kinds of hazards of all sorts no matter where or what you are operating and whomever you are responsible for. My students are my #1 priority.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 RPSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the week voting
Vote for your Week 7 Play of the Week
Brenton Miller
Traffic stop by Creola PD leads to arrest of Jena man wanted for homicide
Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
Alexandria Police Department
Scheduling conflicts over public safety meeting causing concern for Alexandria residents
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Frozen Pipes
Alexandria urges residents to prepare for winter energy costs
gleaux
Breast Cancer Awareness/Health
tyler
LSUA sports update