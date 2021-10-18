RPSB highlights bus operators for National School Bus Safety Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is bringing awareness to transportation safety this week in honor of National School Bus Safety Week. One of the many priorities the Rapides Parish School District has is to ensure safety for many of its students. Each day, RPSB plans to highlight one of many bus operators on the importance of child safety in buses.

Mon. 18, 2021:

Tim Gipe (RPSB)

Our first bus operator is Tim Gipe.

“I have been driving as a contract bus operator for 24 years,” Gipe said. “I was a sub bus operator for five years. I started driving for Poland Junior High, Phoenix and I had Parochial Route and now, I am back at Poland Junior High School where I hope to retire from. Also, I am a 1976 graduate of Poland Junior High School. My safety comes from growing up on a farm and I run it now. There are all kinds of hazards of all sorts no matter where or what you are operating and whomever you are responsible for. My students are my #1 priority.”

