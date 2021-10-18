Advertisement

Saints WR Michael Thomas still weeks away from return: report

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, center, sits on the bench with teammates...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, center, sits on the bench with teammates during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Thomas is still “multiple weeks” away from a return, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thomas has been on the PUP list since the beginning of the season after undergoing left ankle surgery. The PUP designation makes him eligible to return as early as Week 7, but it appears the star wide receiver will require more time before returning to practice.

The Saints, coming off a Week 6 bye, will travel for a Monday Night contest against a Seattle Seahawks team missing their No. 1 quarterback, Russell Wilson, who is recovering from hand surgery.

Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris are next in line to serve as Jameis Winston’s top wideouts.

MORE SPORTS HEADLINES

Coach Orgeron on his ouster: ‘I know the last two years hasn’t been the standard of LSU’

LSU upsets No. 20 Florida, 49-42, behind record-setting rushing performance, 4 INTs

Bengals emerging star WR Chase wins Rookie of the Week for Week 5

Fallout continues from Gruden resignation over emails

Duncan: Resourceful Saints find a way to get a win in Washington

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the week voting
Vote for your Week 7 Play of the Week
Brenton Miller
Traffic stop by Creola PD leads to arrest of Jena man wanted for homicide
Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
Alexandria Police Department
Scheduling conflicts over public safety meeting causing concern for Alexandria residents
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season

Latest News

Report: Saints add kicker.
Saints sign kicker Brian Johnson; release Cody Parkey from injured reserve
Marquez Callaway pulls in 2 TD receptions against Washington. (Source: Michael Nance)
Winston-Callaway Hail Mary TD ignites Saints victory over Washington
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York...
Saints release kicker Aldrick Rosas; sign replacement Cody Parkey
Jameis Winston hits Alvin Kamara for an 11-yard TD. (Source: Michael Nance)
Saints get back to their winning ways at New England
The Saints drop to 1-1 on the season after losing on the road to Carolina.
Panthers crush the Saints, 26-7