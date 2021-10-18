Surprise passing TD from Avoyelles wins Week 7 Play of the Week

MANY, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Mustangs are known for powering their way behind some of the toughest backs in Cenla, but in Week 7, they scored through the air.

The Mustangs Decareyn Sampson was wide open as he caught a 46-yard bomb against the Many Tigers. It’s a rare site to see Avoyelles throw the ball, but this time it worked to perfection and that’s why the fans voted it as the Week 7 Play of the Week.

