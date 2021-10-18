Survey being sent out regarding 2022 election for Alexandria Mayor seat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many voters are getting ready to cast their ballots for the November 13 election in a few weeks, but some are already looking ahead to next year’s November election, where the Alexandria Mayor’s seat will be up for grabs.

In the past couple of weeks, residents might’ve even received a survey that’s been going around asking people what they think of the mayor’s race. The survey was texted out to many Alexandria residents.

As of right now, KALB has asked around about who would have made the questionnaire, but no one confirmed who is behind it.

The survey is compiled of 12 questions with the first one asking residents if they believe that current Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall deserves to be elected.

Immediately following that, it asks if the election for mayor was held today, which candidate would residents support.

It lists seven candidates including District 4 Councilwoman Catherine Davidson, current mayor Jeff Hall, District 26 State Representative Ed Larvadain III, businessman Reldon Owens, Cleco’s former Economic Director Rick Ranson, former Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy and current Councilman At-Large Lee Rubin.

The survey then takes those candidates and puts them into runoff scenarios, asking who people would vote for if it was between two specific candidates.

At question nine, the survey asks about Mayor Hall specifically when it comes to fighting crime with a rating system from excellent to poor.

Question 10 asks how well Mayor Hall has done growing the local economy, and question 11 asks about the effectiveness in providing services such as garbage and limb pickup and keeping the city clean and attractive.

Again, KALB does not know who spent the money to make this survey and then sent it out to Alexandria residents. Whoever that is has the results, which are not available to the public.

KALB has tried reaching out to all the members listed in the survey on if they created it, but no one has confirmed if they were behind it.

None of the members in the survey have confirmed if they will run for the Alexandria Mayor seat in 2022.

