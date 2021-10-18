Week 7 high school football power rantings
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Seven weeks are now complete in the high school football season, and the playoff picture is becoming clear for some teams while others have some work to do to play post-season football.
The Many Tigers are the only local team with a No. 1 rating in their class. Jena, Avoyelles, Rosepine, LaSalle, and St. Mary’s all rank in the top 10 of their class.
The top 32 seeds make it into the playoffs.
Below is a list of where all our local schools rank in each class and how it compares to their previous week’s ratings. The power ratings list comes from Geaux Preps and is updated as of October 17.
CLASS 5A:
12 - Nat Central (6-1) - Down four spots
16 - ASH (6-1) - Up four spots
34 - Pineville (2-5) - Up one spot
CLASS 4A:
13 - Leesville (5-2) - Up seven spots
28 - Tioga (3-4) - Down one spot
46 - Bolton (1-6) - Down seven spots
50 - Peabody (0-7) - Down one spot
CLASS 3A:
5 - Jena (6-1) - Up eight spots
21 - Grant (5-2) - Down five spots
29 - Marksville (2-5) - Up three spots
37 - Buckeye (3-4) - Down eight spots
38 - Pine Prairie (4-3) - Down two spots
CLASS 2A:
1 - Many (6-1) - Up two spots
3 - Avoyelles (6-1) - Down one spot
10 - Rosepine (6-1) - Down one spot
23 - Bunkie (3-3) - Down four spots
25 - Oakdale (4-3) - Up eight spots
44 - Pickering (0-7) - Down one spot
CLASS 1A:
7 - LaSalle (5-2) - Down three spots
16 - Northwood-Lena (4-3) - Up five spots
19 - Montgomery (1-6) - Down three spots
20 - Block (0-7) - Up two spots
DIVISION III:
11 - Menard (1-6) - Stayed the same
DIVISION IV:
3 - St. Mary’s (6-1) - Down two spots
