Week 7 high school football power rantings

Week 7 Power Ratings
Week 7 Power Ratings(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Seven weeks are now complete in the high school football season, and the playoff picture is becoming clear for some teams while others have some work to do to play post-season football.

The Many Tigers are the only local team with a No. 1 rating in their class. Jena, Avoyelles, Rosepine, LaSalle, and St. Mary’s all rank in the top 10 of their class.

The top 32 seeds make it into the playoffs.

Below is a list of where all our local schools rank in each class and how it compares to their previous week’s ratings. The power ratings list comes from Geaux Preps and is updated as of October 17.

CLASS 5A:

12 - Nat Central (6-1) - Down four spots

16 - ASH (6-1) - Up four spots

34 - Pineville (2-5) - Up one spot

CLASS 4A:

13 - Leesville (5-2) - Up seven spots

28 - Tioga (3-4) - Down one spot

46 - Bolton (1-6) - Down seven spots

50 - Peabody (0-7) - Down one spot

CLASS 3A:

5 - Jena (6-1) - Up eight spots

21 - Grant (5-2) - Down five spots

29 - Marksville (2-5) - Up three spots

37 - Buckeye (3-4) - Down eight spots

38 - Pine Prairie (4-3) - Down two spots

CLASS 2A:

1 - Many (6-1) - Up two spots

3 - Avoyelles (6-1) - Down one spot

10 - Rosepine (6-1) - Down one spot

23 - Bunkie (3-3) - Down four spots

25 - Oakdale (4-3) - Up eight spots

44 - Pickering (0-7) - Down one spot

CLASS 1A:

7 - LaSalle (5-2) - Down three spots

16 - Northwood-Lena (4-3) - Up five spots

19 - Montgomery (1-6) - Down three spots

20 - Block (0-7) - Up two spots

DIVISION III:

11 - Menard (1-6) - Stayed the same

DIVISION IV:

3 - St. Mary’s (6-1) - Down two spots

