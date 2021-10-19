Advertisement

Grambling to implement campus-wide curfew until further notice following 2 deadly shootings

Measures being put in place to keep those who aren’t students off campus
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University is providing various counseling resources to students and employees following two deadly shootings on the campus on Oct. 13 and 17.

In addition to the GSU Counseling Center, help is also being provided by counselors from the University of Louisiana System and Reframing for Life, llc. The Student Center will continue providing counseling in small groups, virtually, and in one-on-one meetings to students, faculty, and staff members. Campus Living and Housing departments continue to conduct daily Wellness Room Checks, the school says. ID checks will continue at campus entry points to restrict non-student access to campus.

Classes at the university were canceled Monday, Oct. 18 and Tuesday, Oct. 19 as GSU administrators met with student leadership to discuss the implementation of a campus-wide curfew that will be in effect from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night until further notice. As such, the McCall Dining Center will modify its hours to 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily; retail locations will remain open for their regular hours.

The “Stronger Together” initiative is being embraced by the campus. Activities part of the initiative include a breakfast dialogue with Campus Living and Housing at residence halls, a mental health chat on Zoom, and listening sessions hosted by the Office of Student Affairs.

President Rick Gallot says school officials are focused on providing a safe environment for all those on campus. Gallot has dedicated Oct. 17 through 23 to fasting and prayer. A daily Zoom call with students, faculty, and staff has also been established to help the campus heal from these deadly shootings. Gallot says he’s committed to improving the university and doing everything possible to keep its students and staff safe.

“I start each day with the understanding that our students come here for an education and far too often it’s outsiders who have created these situations that have put life and limb in danger,” Gallot said. “That’s not why we’re here. That’s not what we’re about after 120 years, and so again, our priority is keeping our students safe.”

Both deadly shootings remain under investigation by Louisiana State Police. Anyone with information about what happened should call LSP at 318-345-0000 or call GSUPD at 318-274-2222.

