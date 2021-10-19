Leesville martial arts academy celebrates its 20th anniversary

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - From adults to children, the West Louisiana Jujutsu Training Academy, now in its 20th year serving the Leesville-Fort Polk area, prides itself on the principles of teaching excellence, personal attention and tradition.

Owner Shihan Harvey said they don’t just focus on jujutsu, but martial arts like judo and aikido. They’re even showcasing on the world stage.

“We filmed a show in Italy called ‘Tu Si Que Vales’. It is kind of like ‘America’s Got Talent’ but it’s the European version of it,” Harvey said. “It was a great opportunity to go over and have a chance to see Rome. Do that and share something that we’re very passionate about in martial arts.”

Shihan Harvey said martial arts are for all ages. The parents we spoke to said they noticed the difference it makes in their children once they start learning about martial arts.

“A huge increase in their ability, the youngest one, her ability to talk and communicate and receive instruction from adults outside of the home,” parent Seann Metcalf said. “The oldest one is able to articulate moves, and she comes home with an excitement and a passion.”

“I highly recommend, the dedication it instills in the kids, the drive, the focus, the confidence,” said Kim Rodgers, another parent.

For Shihan Harvey, it’s been 20 years of service to the community, but he said he couldn’t do it without the students who put in the time and effort for them to hit this milestone.

“We would not be here if it was not for our students,” he said. “We would not have reached this 20-year milestone if it wasn’t for the students, and the lives that have not just touched our lives, but we’ve touched theirs as well.”

