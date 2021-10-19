Marksville woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Marksville woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 107 near Ruby Wise Road on October 10.

Louisiana State Police said around 1 p.m. that day, 52-year-old Charlotte Hemmingway was traveling north on HWY 107 when she drove off the right side of the roadway into a ditch and overturned.

Hemmingway was then taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. On October 18, LSP learned that she had passed away.

The crash remains under investigation.

