Marksville woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Marksville woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 107 near Ruby Wise Road on October 10.
Louisiana State Police said around 1 p.m. that day, 52-year-old Charlotte Hemmingway was traveling north on HWY 107 when she drove off the right side of the roadway into a ditch and overturned.
Hemmingway was then taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. On October 18, LSP learned that she had passed away.
The crash remains under investigation.
