Matthew Mire now in max security at Angola

UPDATE:

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Accused cop-killer Matthew Mire is now being held in a maximum security facility at Angola, authorities said late Tuesday afternoon.

His move to the Louisiana State Penitentiary was necessary because Mire needs ongoing medical treatment due a gunshot wound to his leg that happened during his run from law enforcement.

Earlier in the day, Mire was first moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to Livingston Parish to be formally booked on the charges he faces in that parish. Hours later, he was then moved to Ascension Parish for the same reason.

Mire spent less than two hours in Ascension Parish before being moved under heavy security to Angola.

The 31-year-old Livingston Parish man is accused of a multi-parish crime spree on October 9 that left two people dead, including a Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert. He is accused of shooting four people in all, killing two of them.

He is scheduled for an arraignment in Ascension Parish on November 2, District Attorney Ricky Babin said Tuesday.

ORIGINAL:

Matthew Mire, the man suspected of a deadly multi-parish crime spree, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and then the Ascension Parish Jail on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

In Ascension Parish, Mire was booked at 10:54 a.m. on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, home invasion (battery), illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000 (felony), and armed robbery.

Matthew Mire (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

In Livingston Parish, Mire was booked at 8:55 a.m. on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, home invasion with major injuries, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

He was brought to both parishes so he could be formally booked on all of the charges he faces in there. Neither parish has a current court date for him to appear. He will likely be transferred from the Ascension Parish Jail to a state prison because of the ongoing treatment he needs for his gunshot wound.

Mire, 31, is accused of a shooting spree in Livingston, Ascension, and East Baton Rouge parishes that left two people dead, including a Louisiana state trooper.

He had been jailed in East Baton Rouge Parish but was transferred to Livingston Parish, then Ascension Parish so that he could make a court appearance for the charges he faces in that parish.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.