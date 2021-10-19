Advertisement

Redistricting Roadshow kicks off in La. Oct. 20

Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Political redistricting happens every decade after the Census is conducted; it’s a chance to draw new political district boundaries based on population changes. The goal is to create equitable, competitive districts.

The Power Coalition says historically, Louisiana residents have had very little say in the way their communities are divvied up and mapped out. So on Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Power Coalition kicks off its Redistricting Roadshow. It will begin at the University of Louisiana Monroe at 5:30 p.m. State legislators will hear comments from the public.

“The Redistricting Roadshow is an opportunity for individuals and communities to engage their legislators and testify for fair districts. This is an important point of power for our communities,” said Ashley Shelton, CEO of Power Coalition.

The roadshow will travel around the state over the next few months before the Special Redistricting Legislative Session is held in February of 2022.

ROADSHOW DATES/LOCATIONS

  • Oct. 20: Northeast Louisiana/Monroe
  • Oct. 21: Northwest Louisiana/Shreveport
  • Oct. 26: Acadiana/Lafayette
  • Nov. 9: Central Louisiana/Alexandria
  • Nov. 16: Capitol Area/Baton Rouge
  • Nov. 30: Northshore/Covington
  • Dec. 15: Southwest Louisiana/ Lake Charles
  • Jan. 5: Orleans Metro/New Orleans
  • Jan. 11: Bayou Region/Thibodaux
  • Jan. 20: Baton Rouge

Click here for more information about redistricting and how to get involved.

