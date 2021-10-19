Advertisement

Seven local high school coaches preview Week 8

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Seven local high school coaches participated in this week’s press conference. The coaches talked about last week’s games along with what their team needs to do to seal a spot in the playoffs this year.

Participants included Thomas Bachman (ASH), Kevin Cook (Tioga), Bryant Bell (Pineville), Brian Williams (Montgomery), Tommy Moore (Northwood-Lena), Andy Boone (Avoyelles) and Marvin Hall and running back Arthur Lavalais (Peabody).

