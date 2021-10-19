Advertisement

US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said.

The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement.

The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention.

DHS said contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others.

Mayorkas was with President Joe Biden Saturday at the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol, standing on the podium between first lady Jill Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Dustin Parra, a Pineville resident charged with the murder of his wife in 2014, being escorted...
Pineville man charged with the murder of his wife, turns himself in
Marilyn Maricle, Glen Maricle, Karen Harrison (RPSO)
Mother accused of neglecting daughter sentenced to 50 years for her death
A survey concerning the 2022 Alexandria mayoral election.
Survey being sent out regarding 2022 election for Alexandria Mayor seat
Frozen Pipes
Alexandria urges residents to prepare for winter energy costs

Latest News

Taco Bell is offering customers a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito on Oct. 21.
Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday
Texas Roadhouse sign.
Alexandria’s Texas Roadhouse announces tuition reimbursement for hourly employees
LSUA releases Cenla Economic Dashboard for October
People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Biden’s climate plan at risk, Democrats race to strike deal