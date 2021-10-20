Advertisement

Alexandria native’s short film available on Tubi TV

A poster for the short film "Mama's Song," directed by David Wendell Boykins.
A poster for the short film "Mama's Song," directed by David Wendell Boykins.(Source: The BNM Publicity Group)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A short film directed by an Alexandria native is currently available to watch on Tubi TV for free.

“Mama’s Song,” directed by David Wendell Boykins, is about “a son who has to pick up the pieces after a family crisis.”

Boykins is an HBCU graduate known for creating powerful works of art and projects that connect with movie lovers.

Tubi TV is an ad-supported video on demand service that is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

To watch “Mama’s Song,” click here

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

