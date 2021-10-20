Alexandria native’s short film available on Tubi TV

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A short film directed by an Alexandria native is currently available to watch on Tubi TV for free.

“Mama’s Song,” directed by David Wendell Boykins, is about “a son who has to pick up the pieces after a family crisis.”

Boykins is an HBCU graduate known for creating powerful works of art and projects that connect with movie lovers.

