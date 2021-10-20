Colfax man charged with rape, kidnapping changes plea at trial

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Grant Parish man accused of holding multiple women captive has changed his plea in the midst of his trial this week.

Grant Parish District Attorney Jay Lemoine told News Channel 5 that Justin Walters, 58, of Colfax, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree kidnapping. He was initially charged with three counts each of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping.

Walters was arrested in February 2019 after a victim came forward concerning his abuse. While being held in the Grant Parish jail, two more women came forward who claimed they were held captive and were also physically and sexually abused. The sheriff’s office said Walters used his medical knowledge to “medically incapacitate” his victims. One of the victims was able to escape by chewing through her restraints.

Lemoine said the plea was done in consultation with the victims who were willing to testify in the trial.

Walters was sentenced to 20 years in prison without the benefit of probation or parole on each count. The sentence will run concurrent, meaning he will serve a total of 20 years. He will also have lifetime sex offender status and the victims will have permanent protective orders.

Lemoine said the victims were “relieved to not have to re-live the horrific events” at the trial. The case was prosecuted by Jimmy White and Renee Nugent. Walters was represented by Alan Smith.

A case for Walters in Rapides Parish remains open.

