Advertisement

Colfax man charged with rape, kidnapping changes plea at trial

Justin Walters
Justin Walters(KALB)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Grant Parish man accused of holding multiple women captive has changed his plea in the midst of his trial this week.

Grant Parish District Attorney Jay Lemoine told News Channel 5 that Justin Walters, 58, of Colfax, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree kidnapping. He was initially charged with three counts each of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping.

Walters was arrested in February 2019 after a victim came forward concerning his abuse. While being held in the Grant Parish jail, two more women came forward who claimed they were held captive and were also physically and sexually abused. The sheriff’s office said Walters used his medical knowledge to “medically incapacitate” his victims. One of the victims was able to escape by chewing through her restraints.

Lemoine said the plea was done in consultation with the victims who were willing to testify in the trial.

Walters was sentenced to 20 years in prison without the benefit of probation or parole on each count. The sentence will run concurrent, meaning he will serve a total of 20 years. He will also have lifetime sex offender status and the victims will have permanent protective orders.

Lemoine said the victims were “relieved to not have to re-live the horrific events” at the trial. The case was prosecuted by Jimmy White and Renee Nugent. Walters was represented by Alan Smith.

A case for Walters in Rapides Parish remains open.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Parra, a Pineville resident charged with the murder of his wife in 2014, being escorted...
Pineville man charged with the murder of his wife, turns himself in
Marksville woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
Vernon Parish motorcycle gangs have authorities on alert
Marilyn Maricle, Glen Maricle, Karen Harrison (RPSO)
Mother accused of neglecting daughter sentenced to 50 years for her death
Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell at the Rapides Parish School Board meeting on October...
RPSB implementing “Parent Choice” quarantine option

Latest News

Herb Bruce, General Manager of KALB-TV
Herb Bruce promoted to General Manager of KALB
Rapides Regional Medical Center
RRMC Trauma Center re-verified through 2024
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
donna
Marksville Chamber Christmas Extravaganza