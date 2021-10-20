Advertisement

Herb Bruce promoted to General Manager of KALB

Herb Bruce, General Manager of KALB-TV
Herb Bruce, General Manager of KALB-TV(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Gray Television, Inc. has officially announced, as of Oct. 18, 2021, that Herb Bruce has been promoted to General Manager/General Sales Manager of KALB-TV in Alexandria.

Bruce joined KALB as an Account Executive nearly 19 years ago. He worked as a Senior Account Executive and Local Sales Manager before being promoted to General Sales Manager six years ago. He is a lifelong resident of Central Louisiana and a graduate of Louisiana Tech University.

Bruce succeeds Michele Godard, who recently announced her retirement from KALB. Michele joined the station 28 years ago, and served as the station’s General Manager for the past 14 years.

Godard will remain with KALB as a consultant through the end of 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Parra, a Pineville resident charged with the murder of his wife in 2014, being escorted...
Pineville man charged with the murder of his wife, turns himself in
Marksville woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
Vernon Parish motorcycle gangs have authorities on alert
Marilyn Maricle, Glen Maricle, Karen Harrison (RPSO)
Mother accused of neglecting daughter sentenced to 50 years for her death
Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell at the Rapides Parish School Board meeting on October...
RPSB implementing “Parent Choice” quarantine option

Latest News

Rapides Regional Medical Center
RRMC Trauma Center re-verified through 2024
Justin Walters
Colfax man charged with rape, kidnapping changes plea at trial
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
donna
Marksville Chamber Christmas Extravaganza