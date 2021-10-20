Herb Bruce promoted to General Manager of KALB

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Gray Television, Inc. has officially announced, as of Oct. 18, 2021, that Herb Bruce has been promoted to General Manager/General Sales Manager of KALB-TV in Alexandria.

Bruce joined KALB as an Account Executive nearly 19 years ago. He worked as a Senior Account Executive and Local Sales Manager before being promoted to General Sales Manager six years ago. He is a lifelong resident of Central Louisiana and a graduate of Louisiana Tech University.

Bruce succeeds Michele Godard, who recently announced her retirement from KALB. Michele joined the station 28 years ago, and served as the station’s General Manager for the past 14 years.

Godard will remain with KALB as a consultant through the end of 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.

