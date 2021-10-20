High school football teams on the bubble: Who’s in?

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - With just three weeks remaining in the high school football season, there are already some teams practically guaranteed a playoff birth, while other schools are still stuck on the bubble.

Below is a list of all the schools on the bubble that will need big wins in Weeks 8-10 to secure a spot in the playoffs.

The power ratings list is according to Geaux Preps.

PINEVILLE REBELS:

The Pineville Rebels (2-5) currently sit at 34 in the Class 5A power ratings and are on the outside looking in. The Rebels have had the difficult task of playing one of the hardest schedules of the year, while also playing in arguably one of the hardest districts in the state. The Rebels will need to win at least one of their remaining three games against West Ouachita, West Monroe and Ouachita Parish to be able to move up in the ratings.

“The message to our team is the playoffs start now,” said Pineville’s Coach Bryant Bell. “If we win two out of our next three games, we’ll be in. Right now, it’s just winning time.”

TIOGA INDIANS:

Despite winning their Week 7 game, Tioga (3-4) actually dropped down one spot in the 4A power ratings and now sits at 28 heading into Week 8. If the playoffs ended today, Tioga would be in the playoffs. It helps that the Indians are playing their best ball of the season, winning their last two district games. In Week 8, they will face a non-district opponent in Eunice and then will wrap up the season against district foes Leesville and DeRidder.

“The reality is that we’re in a tough spot,” said Tioga’s Coach Kevin Cook. “A loss can knock you out completely but at the same time, if you win those last two district ball games, you guarantee a place in. The truth is you’re two losses away from sitting at home in a playoff week.”

BOLTON BEARS:

The road to the playoffs for the Bolton Bears (1-6) is a little tougher than most. Currently, they sit at 46 in the Class 4A power ratings and only have two games to try to jump up 14 spots to sneak into the playoffs. The Bears have DeRidder and Peabody left on their schedule.

PEABODY WARHORSES:

The Peabody Warhorses (0-7) will more than likely have to win out the remainder of their games if they want a spot in the playoffs in 2021. What the Warhorses have in their favor is a high-powered offense that can score with the best in Central Louisiana. Peabody currently ranks 50 in Class 4A, so their remaining schedule features teams all ranked ahead of them. The Warhorses will finish the season against Leesville, DeRidder and Bolton.

“We just have to leave it all out there,” said Peabody’s running back Arthur Lavalais. “We have three games left for my seniors so we just got to go out there, play our game and be happy with the results, knowing we left everything on the field.”

MARKSVILLE TIGERS:

The Marksville Tigers (2-5) have turned their season around and placed themselves back into playoff contention as they sit at 29 in Class 3A. The Tigers have won their last two matchups, with their last one coming due to a COVID-19 forfeit. Marksville’s remaining schedule will not be easy as they will play Avoyelles, Jena and Caldwell Parish. The Tigers will probably have to win two of the three games to feel comfortable that they will make the playoffs.

BUCKEYE PANTHERS:

The Buckeye Panthers (3-4) had one of the largest drops by any teams in the power ratings from Week 6 to 7 falling eight spots after having to forfeit a game due to COVID-19 concerns. Buckeye went from 29 in 3A to now sitting at 37. The Panthers do have an impressive win on their schedule which is a 47-19 win over LaSalle. The Panthers will almost certainly have to win two of their last three games to get into the playoffs. Their remaining schedule features Jena, Caldwell Parish and Grant.

PICKERING RED DEVILS:

The Pickering Red Devils (0-7) definitely have not had the season they were hoping for this year. It appears that the Red Devils will certainly have to win out to be able to get a shot in the playoffs as they currently sit at 44. However, the end to their schedule is perhaps one of the toughest on this list as they have to face Rosepine, Kinder and Oakdale.

