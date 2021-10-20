Advertisement

Louisiana College set to announce new graduate program

Louisiana College in Pineville, La.
Louisiana College in Pineville, La.(Credit: KALB)
By Dr. Elizabeth B. Clarke
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to us by Louisiana College:

PINEVILLE, La. - Louisiana College will hold a press conference Monday, October 25 to announce the Ray and Dorothy Young School of Business and proposed Master of Business Administration.

The faith-based design for LC’s MBA led by Dean Kenny Holt, who holds a doctorate from the University of Memphis and comes to LC with more than 30 years of experience, will provide a distinctively unique educational experience for marketplace leadership.

The Young School of Business has been made possible through a significant financial contribution from Ray and Dorothy Young, of Wisner, longtime supporters of business and agriculture in Louisiana. Ray Young is a Korean War veteran, farmer and agricultural consultant, and former Louisiana College Board Trustee.

“The Youngs thoroughly believe in Christian higher education and wanted to invest in kingdom advancement,” said President Rick Brewer. “Their significant support will enable the pending MBA program to have sustainability in its infancy.”

Brewer said he is grateful for the significant gift from Ray and Dorothy Young leading to the advancement of this academic program expansion for Louisiana College, as well as the financial support provided by CHRISTUS Health and the Central Louisiana Community Foundation and others.

“Louisiana College is excited to build on the strong foundation that the Young School of Business already provides for its students by seeking approval to offer a Master of Business Administration with specialization in diverse fields that will open the door to new and better career opportunities,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Cheryl Clark said.

Through the Young School of Business, Clark said students will learn from a dynamic network of Christian faculty who bring decades of real-world experience into the classroom.

“The interaction with world-class faculty not only gives Louisiana College students the type of practical knowledge they need for successful careers,” Clark said. “But, it also prepares our graduates to enter the workforce possessing a holistic perspective that prepares them to immediately contribute to their organizations.”

The press conference will be held Monday, Oct. 25 at 12:30 p.m. in the. Granberry Conference Center.

Copyright 2021 Louisiana College. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Parra, a Pineville resident charged with the murder of his wife in 2014, being escorted...
Pineville man charged with the murder of his wife, turns himself in
Marksville woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
Vernon Parish motorcycle gangs have authorities on alert
William Simms, 23, of Fort Polk, was arrested on one count of third-degree rape and one count...
Military member accused of rape
Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell at the Rapides Parish School Board meeting on October...
RPSB implementing “Parent Choice” quarantine option

Latest News

Colfax man charged with rape, kidnapping changes plea at trial
A poster for the short film "Mama's Song," directed by David Wendell Boykins.
Alexandria native’s short film available on Tubi TV
Herb Bruce, General Manager of KALB-TV
Herb Bruce promoted to General Manager of KALB
Rapides Regional Medical Center
RRMC Trauma Center re-verified through 2024