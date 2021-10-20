Louisiana College Wildcats ready to scratch up the hardwood

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Basketball season is upon us, and the Louisiana College Wildcats are getting ready to play their opener on Saturday, October 23.

Head Coach Reni Mason is ready for the challenges of leading a young team this season. This time around, he has seven returning players to help lead the large number of freshmen on the team.

“We just got to get those young guys ready because we have seven returning players on the team,” senior point guard Ferontay Banks said. “We have to stay on them because we are like the veterans to them and it’s their first time playing college ball.”

Last year was something new for everyone, mainly because of COVID, but it was one of their best seasons, even though it ended in a loss. It’s something that they can build on, especially since moving to a new conference.

“Still a lot to teach and learn moving into the NAIA conference. We’re going through a transition period right now, but we’re excited every time the season comes around. It’s a good time,“ said Coach Mason.

Even though they’re in a new conference, that doesn’t change how basketball will be played for Louisiana College.

“Playing Wildcat basketball, diving on the floor, playing hard, giving a 100% effort, and no matter what, we will live with the outcome,” starting shooting guard Kae’ron Baker said.

The Wildcats’ first game is on Saturday, October 23 against Lindsey Wilson College. The tip-off is at 3 p.m.

