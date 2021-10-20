Manufacturing Month: RoyOMartin

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - RoyOMartin is a wood product manufacturer that specializes in plywood and oriented strand board (OSB).

The company was founded in 1923 by Roy O. Martin Sr., who purchased a small lumber mill in Alexandria. Through nearly a century of development and growth, RoyOMartin now has the largest plywood manufacturing plant in North America, which is a big deal for Central Louisiana.

“The impact we have on the community is great because for every one job that we hire for, it creates about four other positions in the area. So, typically you will see growth in the areas that we have our manufacturing facilities,” said Donna Bailey, the Vice President of Human Resources at RoyOMartin.

The company also offers positions for all levels of experience and has a focus on growing the careers of its employees.

“The great thing about RoyOMartin is that development is a top priority. We also believe in development from hire to retire,” said Bailey. “So, that’s one thing I love about this company: that we give people the opportunity to grow and make their lives better and their family’s lives better.”

Jermaine Davis, a purchasing coordinator, began his career with RoyOMartin 15 years ago as an environmental technician. He said before he accepted his leadership position, he was unsure he was the right person for the job.

“I didn’t necessarily feel like it was something that I could do. I felt like it was a lot of responsibility. I didn’t have very much experience in the business culture,” said Davis. “I was going to mention to the plant manager of the business unit that I was capable of doing it, and before I could say it he took the words out of my mouth and told me I would be a good fit for it. That’s a day I will probably remember for the rest of my life.”

The Alexandria native said those who show some initiative can move their way up the ladder at the company.

“You can grow based on your own development and that takes you actually wanting to move forward and be developed. So, when you have that desire, I don’t think there’s much that can stop you,” Davis said.

