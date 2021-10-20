Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball in new film

(CNN) - Fans of the legendary comedian Lucille Ball are getting an early Christmas present.

A new film, called “Being the Ricardos,” is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 10 and on Amazon Prime on December 21.

Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman stars as Ball and Javier Bardem plays Desi Arnaz, Ball’s husband, on and off the television screen in the iconic 1950′s sitcom “I Love Lucy.”

Arnaz was Cuban, and the couple’s 1940 marriage raised some eyebrows at the time.

There was an initial backlash to Kidman’s casting, but she was later enthusiastically endorsed by the couple’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz.

Arnaz and her brother, Desi Arnaz Jr., are co-executive producers of the film.

Aaron Sorkin, best known for “The West Wing,” wrote and directed the film.

