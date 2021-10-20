Advertisement

Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball in new film

By CNN
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of the legendary comedian Lucille Ball are getting an early Christmas present.

A new film, called “Being the Ricardos,” is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 10 and on Amazon Prime on December 21.

Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman stars as Ball and Javier Bardem plays Desi Arnaz, Ball’s husband, on and off the television screen in the iconic 1950′s sitcom “I Love Lucy.”

Arnaz was Cuban, and the couple’s 1940 marriage raised some eyebrows at the time.

There was an initial backlash to Kidman’s casting, but she was later enthusiastically endorsed by the couple’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz.

Arnaz and her brother, Desi Arnaz Jr., are co-executive producers of the film.

Aaron Sorkin, best known for “The West Wing,” wrote and directed the film.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Parra, a Pineville resident charged with the murder of his wife in 2014, being escorted...
Pineville man charged with the murder of his wife, turns himself in
Marksville woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Marilyn Maricle, Glen Maricle, Karen Harrison (RPSO)
Mother accused of neglecting daughter sentenced to 50 years for her death
A survey concerning the 2022 Alexandria mayoral election.
Survey being sent out regarding 2022 election for Alexandria Mayor seat
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell at the Rapides Parish School Board meeting on October...
RPSB implementing “Parent Choice” quarantine option
‘Avoyelles Sleeves Up’ helps population go from 16 percent fully vaccinated to 42 percent
William Simms, 23, of Fort Polk, was arrested on one count of third-degree rape and one count...
Military member accused of rape
The Alexandria Police Department hosting a public safety meeting about the crime in the Garden...
APD hosts public safety meeting for Garden District residents