RPSB implementing “Parent Choice” quarantine option

Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell at the Rapides Parish School Board meeting on October...
Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell at the Rapides Parish School Board meeting on October 19, 2021.(Credit: KALB)
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - During a special board meeting on Tuesday, October 19, the Rapides Parish School Board discussed a motion to approve implementing the “Parent Choice” quarantine option.

It’s an option that was brought up by State Superintendent Cade Brumley earlier this month and will no longer require mandatory quarantines for students defined as “close contact”.

Instead, parents will be notified of exposure and make the decision on whether to quarantine children or let them remain at school.

During the discussion, board member Wilton Barrios brought up giving employees the same option and offered a substitute motion to include employees.

The overall motion, with the substitution, passed by a six to three vote.

Click here to view forms and documents associated with the approved motion.

