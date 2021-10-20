RPSB implementing “Parent Choice” quarantine option

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - During a special board meeting on Tuesday, October 19, the Rapides Parish School Board discussed a motion to approve implementing the “Parent Choice” quarantine option.

It’s an option that was brought up by State Superintendent Cade Brumley earlier this month and will no longer require mandatory quarantines for students defined as “close contact”.

Instead, parents will be notified of exposure and make the decision on whether to quarantine children or let them remain at school.

During the discussion, board member Wilton Barrios brought up giving employees the same option and offered a substitute motion to include employees.

The overall motion, with the substitution, passed by a six to three vote.

Click here to view forms and documents associated with the approved motion.

Related: Rapides Parish School Board votes to modify COVID-19 protocol

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.