RRMC Trauma Center re-verified through 2024

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RRMC) - The American College of Surgeons has re-verified the Level II Trauma Center at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

The Rapides Regional Trauma Center was the first of its kind in Louisiana when it opened in 2011, and is one of five verified Level II trauma centers in the state, and the only verified trauma center in Central Louisiana.

Trauma Centers undergo re-verification every three years by an ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons. This year, the on-site visit was completed virtually.

Verified trauma centers must meet essential criteria that ensure trauma care capability and institutional performance, as outlined by the American College of Surgeons. Reverification provides confirmation that RRMC’s Trauma Center has demonstrated its commitment to providing the highest quality trauma care for all injured patients.

“As was the case with many other procedures and activities over the last 18 months, our site visit for this recertification was done virtually,” said Shawn Moreau, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, Trauma Program Director. “And though it was different from what we are used to, the verification process was just as stringent as in previous years. So to receive verification was definitely something we are all proud of.

“Now, our goal will be to maintain the necessary resources, staffing levels and supplies needed to care for our most critically injured patients.”

The Rapides Regional Trauma Center has cared for more than 21,000 patients since 2011. These patients have come from across Louisiana, as well as East Texas and West Central Mississippi. Research shows medical care is most effective when begun within 60 minutes of a traumatic injury.

“The number of patients we’ve cared for proves there is a critical need for a trauma center in Central Louisiana,” Moreau said.

Jeremy Timmer, M.D., is the Trauma Services Medical Director and Moreau serves as the Program Director. The hospital also has in place six trauma registrars, two trauma performance improvement coordinators, and a team of Critical Care/Trauma Services surgeons available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

All members of the trauma services team must continually undergo continuing education to remain up-to-date on the latest techniques and advances in trauma care.

