Vernon Parish Animal Shelter looking for adopters

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Animal Shelter will be closed November 1-5 for shelter staff to attend annual training. For the time being, they are looking to get as many animals adopted as possible.

The shelter on average receives a little over 100 animals per month. This, along with a short staff, has created some obstacles to finding these animals a welcoming home. Now, the staff of two must leave to attend their annual L.A.C.A. training in Baton Rouge, but they will be receiving help from the New Llano Fire Department.

“They’ll have one firefighter come out and take care of the animals. So, we’re just trying to make sure that we’re not jam-packed for them when they come out,” said Brittney Cryer, the director of the shelter. “We’re really grateful and thankful that they’re willing to do this for us and make sure these animals are properly cared for while we’re gone.”

It’s worth mentioning that once you adopt an animal, it’s the owner’s responsibility to get the animal neutered. Most of the animals are strays, so you need to assume they aren’t neutered. Also, the shelter does not do background checks, but they do keep a “Do Not Adopt List” for those who constantly adopt and return animals.

The staff said the goal is to find cats and dogs that have been at the shelter the longest to find a place to forever call home.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal, the fee is five dollars for every day that the animal was at the shelter. If you’d like to know more about the shelter you can visit their Facebook page.

